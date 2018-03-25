Cool & cloudy Monday ahead of big mid-week warm-up & late week rain

Our cool and cloudy trend continues for a couple more days before much warmer air moves in mid-week.

Tonight remains chilly in the 30s area-wide with patchy areas of black ice in places that had any sort of wintry precipitation over the weekend and will be below 32 degrees. Those locations will be the high elevations of Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell Counties.

Monday will again be on the cloudy side keeping highs in the upper 40s to near 50 with perhaps a few more peeks of sunshine in the mountains and a breezy northeast wind in the Upstate at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday, except maybe a few degrees warmer, but still cloudy with areas of drizzle throughout the day thanks to a warm front moving in from the west.

Once it moves north of us, temperatures will sky rocket into the middle and upper 60s on Wednesday, but with a mostly cloudy sky and a few hit and miss showers.

Those rain chances will slightly increase Thursday, but will be highest Thursday night into Friday as a cold front moves through making for scattered showers area-wide during that time.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s and low 70s over the time period, and remain that way next weekend as we finally get some sunshine combined with them!

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.