Cool today and Tuesday, warmer late-week

Temperatures stay WELL below average to start the week ahead of warmer air along with rain chances toward mid to late week.

This morning, abundant clouds and chilly air blanket the western Carolinas with areas of black ice possible in the northern mtns receiving sleet, snow, and freezing rain over the weekend.

Later today, some of these clouds might erode from the east, but in general, mostly cloudy and cool weather is expected today with highs in the 40s to low 50s with an easterly breeze at times.

One more day of dreary and cold weather lies ahead for Tuesday before some big mid-week changes arrive!

While clouds hang tough Wednesday, highs should be able to manage the upper 60s to low 70s – a nice return to spring!

A cold front brings a decent chance for rain Thursday and Friday with perhaps a few storms moving through Friday.

The weekend looks fairly nice at this time – lots of sunshine both days with cool mornings and pleasant and mild afternoons!

