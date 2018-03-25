Study ranks South Carolina #1 in U.S. for highest student GPAs - FOX Carolina 21

Study ranks South Carolina #1 in U.S. for highest student GPAs

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -

A recent study by Insurify has ranked South Carolina number one in the nation for having the highest average GPA, nationwide.

The insurance company's data scientists decided to investigate and compile the list, with graduation season approaching.

While South Carolina's students had the highest average GPA on the list, the state's average SAT scores came in just above the national average of 1064, and the percentage of high school grads in the state was a little below average.

North Carolina came in at number 4 on the list.

The list was as follows:

  1. South Carolina - (Avg. GPA: 3.48, Avg. SAT score: 1064, High school graduation rate: 82.6%) 
  2. West Virginia
  3. Mississippi
  4. North Carolina
  5. Virginia
  6. Illinois
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Texas 
  9. Tennessee
  10. Florida

To read more of the report, click HERE

MORE NEWS: Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.