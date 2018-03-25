Study ranks South Carolina #1 in U.S. for highest student GPAs

A recent study by Insurify has ranked South Carolina number one in the nation for having the highest average GPA, nationwide.

The insurance company's data scientists decided to investigate and compile the list, with graduation season approaching.

While South Carolina's students had the highest average GPA on the list, the state's average SAT scores came in just above the national average of 1064, and the percentage of high school grads in the state was a little below average.

North Carolina came in at number 4 on the list.

The list was as follows:

South Carolina - (Avg. GPA: 3.48, Avg. SAT score: 1064, High school graduation rate: 82.6%) West Virginia Mississippi North Carolina Virginia Illinois Massachusetts Texas Tennessee Florida

To read more of the report, click HERE.

