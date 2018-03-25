New library in Five Forks now open

Greenville County welcomed the latest and largest addition to their library system with a new branch in Five Forks!

The new library officially opened its doors today with a crowd of eager people waiting to be some of the first inside.

They say it's been 15 years since a new Greenville County Library was built, but the one that just opened in Simpsonville proves to be worth the wait.

The chair of the library, Chace Campbell, tells us, "It's not a typical library. Everything is designed to be movable. It's designed to be reconfigured. It is designed to grow as the community and as the needs for a library does."

With community in mind, Campbell says the 28,000 sq ft library was built through a private partnership and without raising any additional taxes. Campbell said this library is now their most up-to-date.

Campbell explains, "It was predominately books 15 years ago, but as libraries have grown with technology, we now have one quarter of our circulation that's not books. At that, a quarter of it is things you can check out digitally that will automatically check themselves back in after the time."

He says they also have a lot more than just books now.

"You can get music you can get books, audio books you can even get digital artwork that will check itself back in at the appropriate time," said Campbell.

The floors inside the library also have their own unique feature allowing the library to grow and even change the room layouts as needed.

Campbell tells us the floors are "floating floors" which means they can pull sections out and reconfigure the floor and all the walls the floor sits under to create many different looks.

He says their main goal for this library is to bring more people together, from study groups to brainstorming, and they have just the thing for that.

"We are standing in a collaboration room for people to come and freely exchange ideas at the library it's no longer just a place where you just check out a book and go home," Campbell explains.

The new library in Five Forks will operate on the same schedule as the main library, meaning it will be open on Sundays.

You'll still need a library card to check things out! Anyone 5-years-old or older is eligible, and anyone over 18 is required to bring an I.D. and proof of residency to your closest library to get one!

