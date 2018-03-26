Woman rescued, SWAT called in to scene where police found man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Officials with Spartanburg Police Department said a man is dead after an incident at an apartment in Spartanburg Sunday night.

Police said they responded to an apartment at Summer Place Townhomes on Alma Byrd Lane in Spartanburg around 7:15 p.m.

Officers say they'd gotten a disturbance call in reference to a situation between a man and woman at the residence.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a woman inside the apartment screaming for help, and guided her outside to safety.

Officers said they found a man inside the apartment, but were not able to make contact with him. They said officers called out, "shots fired" over the radio immediately after noticing the man.

Law enforcement from both Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and SC Highway Patrol responded to assist with the incident.

Police said members of the tactical team (SWAT) arrived and immediately cleared the home. Inside, police found the man upstairs dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the female victim did not suffer any serious injuries, and no shots were fired by any officers at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police say there is no danger to the public in reference to this incident.

