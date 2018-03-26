Deputies: Gunfire exchanged between suspected robber and propert - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Gunfire exchanged between suspected robber and property owner

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to 2400 State Park Road Sunday night for the report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said that when deputies arrived gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the homeowner at the address on State Park Road.

A manhunt was launched with a K9 unit to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.