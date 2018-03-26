Silver Alert Issued for Missing Teen in Western North Carolina - FOX Carolina 21

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Teen in Western North Carolina

Posted: Updated:
SOURCE: (North Carolina Department of Public Safety) SOURCE: (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Marion Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Sidney Harper Monday morning.

Authorities said the missing 17-year-old is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.


Police said Harper was last seen driving away from East Court Street in Marion in a blue sedan.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blonde medium length hair and brown eyes.  Officials said she was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Sidney Harper should call Lt. Jenkins at the Marion Police Department at 828-652-3231.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.