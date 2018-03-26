Silver Alert Issued for Missing Teen in Western North Carolina

The Marion Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Sidney Harper Monday morning.

Authorities said the missing 17-year-old is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.



Police said Harper was last seen driving away from East Court Street in Marion in a blue sedan.



She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blonde medium length hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Sidney Harper should call Lt. Jenkins at the Marion Police Department at 828-652-3231.

