Gov. McMaster to attend Magna Seating plant grand opening

Magna International.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to attend the grand opening for the new Magna Seating plant in Moore on Monday.

The grand opening celebration is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the plant on Moore Duncan Highway.

Magna announced in late 2016 its plans to build a car seat manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County and bring nearly 500 jobs to the area.

The 230,000 square-foot plant is Magna’s fourth in South Carolina.

Magna, which is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, employs more than 155,000 people worldwide.

