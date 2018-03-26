Batman gives boy battling rare disease ride to school in Batmobile

An Upstate boy battling a rare disease will get a ride to school from one of his favorite superheroes on Monday.

Family members said 7-year-old Ashton Ellis Bridges will get to ride to school in the Batmobile, with Batman at the wheel.

Ashton is battling DNA ligase IV Syndrome, his family said. He is one of only 32 known people suffering from this condition. He only weighs 21 pounds and his condition has weakened his immune system, putting him at greater risk of cancer and other health concerns.

Batman, a.k.a John Buckland, returned to the Upstate for SC Comicon over the weekend and invited the Bridges family as his special guests.

Buckland first came to the Upstate to honor Jacob Hall, a first grader killed in the Townville Elementary School shooting.

Buckland said after he takes Ashton to school, he will speak to all children at the Village School in Gaffney during a special assemble. He said the message will be about hope in the face of adversity.

