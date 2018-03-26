Officials break ground on Textile Heritage Park in Greenville

The Greenville Revitalization Corporation said a groundbreaking ceremony for the Textile Heritage Park will be held Monday near downtown Greenville.

Officials said the park will be built at the former parking lot of Monaghan Mill. The mill itself has been converted into The Lofts of Greenville. The park will be located on a six-acre lot across from the Lofts, at 201 Smythe Street,

The GRC said the site was actually a park once before, during the mill’s early days. It was called "Central Park" and was used by the Monaghan Mill village as a gathering location for music, parades and other recreational activities, a news release stated. The park was next to the Monaghan School, which burned down in 1954, as was later paved over to become the mill’s parking lot.

“By bringing this property back to its former life as a park, the Textile Heritage Park will serve as a tribute to the history of the textile industry in Greenville,” the GRC stated in the news release.

