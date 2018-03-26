First of 2 new parking lots open in Cleveland Park near Greenville Zoo

The city of Greenville said Monday that the first of two new parking lots in Cleveland Park is open and the second lot will be paved in the coming week.

The two new lots are to offset the parking spaces that will be lost when when ReWa begins construction of a sewer tunnel in Cleveland Park. The lower parking lot at the Greenville Zoo will be used as a construction staging area during that time.

Zoo director Jeff Bullock said the two new lots contain a total of 135 spaces and will provide the zoo with much-needed additional parking during one of its busiest times of the year, as spring break approaches and schools begin to ramp up their field trips.

“The additional spaces will ease parking issues on weekdays when we may have as many as 20 school buses and countless parents joining their kids for field trips,” Bullock stated in a news release. “Additionally, with warmer weather coming, the added spaces will make a huge difference for our guests by alleviating the stress associated with finding a parking space.”

MORE NEWS - Upstate woman who gouged out eyes tells magazine 'Life's more beautiful now'

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.