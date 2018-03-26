People camp outside downtown Greenville shoe store for new Nike - FOX Carolina 21

People camp outside downtown Greenville shoe store for new Nike shoes

Posted: Updated:
Campers waiting to get shoes (FOX Carolina/ March 26, 2018) Campers waiting to get shoes (FOX Carolina/ March 26, 2018)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several people spent the night outside a downtown Greenville show store to be the first to purchase new Nike shoes that went on sale Monday morning.

The line of customers formed in the alley near the APB boutique on North Street Sunday.

The first person in line said he arrived at 8 a.m. Sunday. By nightfall, a small crowd had joined him, lining the outer wall of the business with folding chairs and cold weather gear.

The determined shoe shoppers are after the new Nike Air Max shoes which are multicolored and made of corduroy.

The shoppers can also get a matching hat if they want.

The shoe shoppers said only a limited number of shoes will be released, so that is why they were willing to wait in line.

