Judge rules to release bodycam footage that led to charges against former Asheville police officer

A judge has ordered the release of body camera footage of an incident that led to several charges against a former Asheville police officer.

Christopher Hickman was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats after the body footage of the August 2017 incident surfaced.

Asheville City officials said "clearly excessive" force was used against a trespassing suspect on Biltmore Avenue.

VIDEO: Body cam footage shows arrest leading to assault charges for Asheville officer

During a hearing on Monday, Judge Mark Powell ruled that nine video files of the incident should be released without restriction.

The judge asked City Attorney Robin Currin to get him the files by 2 p.m. on April 2. The judge said the Hickman’s attorney, Thomas Amburghey, does have the right to appeal the decision.

On March 12, District Attorney Todd Williams dismissed charges in 17 people that Hickman arrested, stating the former officer could no longer be considered a credible witness in the cases.

