Kenny Rogers to perform at Harrah's Cherokee this summer on his final tour

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino announced Monday that Kenny Rogers will perform at the casino during his final world tour: The Gambler's Last Deal.



Rogers career produced 21 number one hits including "The Gambler," "Lucille," "Coward of the County," "Lady," "Islands in the Stream," "She Believes In Me," "We've Got Tonight," "Daytime Friends," "Through The Years," "You Decorated My Life," and "Buy Me A Rose."

The concert will be Saturday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

Visit Ticketmaster or call 1-800-745-3000 for ticket pricing.

MORE NEWS - Man killed in Sunday morning shooting was former Greenville High athlete

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.