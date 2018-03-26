Deputies: Suspect on the run after string of auto break-ins at Greenville Co. fire stations

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have signed warrants for two suspects after multiple vehicles were broken into at fire departments across the area.

Investigators said 32-year-old Matthew Neal McCullough and 22-year-old Andrew Lee William Newby targeted fire stations as a means to steal goods from vehicles in the parking lot.

Tigerville Fire Department, Taylors Fire Department and two Glassy Mountain Fire Departments were hit in the crime spree.

McCullough, who is currently being held in the Spartanburg County jail on unrelated warrants, is charged with autobreaking, larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, McCullough is facing charges from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for driving under suspension, reckless driving, blue light violation, receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen pistol, spilling load on highway and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said Newby is on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

