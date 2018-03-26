Cold and cloudy through Tuesday, warmer late week

The cold and cloudy conditions will stick around into Tuesday, before warmer air pushes in by mid-week. Showers will move in by late Thursday into Friday.

Expect more chilly conditions tonight as temps drop 40 in the Upstate and 35 in the mountains with mostly cloudy skies. A few patches of drizzle and light rain are possible on Tuesday with highs struggling to get over 50 degrees.

Wednesday we'll see the return of a southerly flow, and that will help temps rebound into the 60s and even some low 70s. A slow moving cold front will be pushing closer to us, but won't impact our weather until Friday.

Heavy rain will plague the southeast through late week, but the system will likely pack less intensity as it pushes through the Carolinas. Expect some widespread light to moderate rain for Thursday into early Friday before drier air arrives for the weekend.

