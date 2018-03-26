Cool and cloudy through today, warmer Wednesday

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

The cold and cloudy conditions will stick around into today before warmer air pushes in by mid-week. Showers will move in by late Thursday.

Expect more chilly conditions this morning as temperature remains in the 40s. A few patches of drizzle and light rain are possible through the day with highs struggling to get over 50 degrees in many spots with a cloudy sky.

Wednesday we'll see the return of a southerly flow, and that will help temps rebound into the upper 60s and some low 70s. A slow moving cold front will be pushing closer to us, but won't impact our weather until Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain will plague the southeast through late week, but the system will likely pack less intensity as it pushes through the Carolinas. Expect some widespread light to moderate rain for Thursday evening into early Friday before drier air arrives for the weekend.

For now, the Easter weekend looks dry but we'll be watching another system for more showers by late Sunday into Monday. Easter egg hunts Saturday look fantastic!

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.