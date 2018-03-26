Police: Security increased at Clinton High after threatening mes - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Security increased at Clinton High after threatening message found in bathroom

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Clinton Police Department said an increased law enforcement presence was at Clinton High School on Monday after a threatening message was found.

According to officers, a statement written on a bathroom wall implied that something was going to happen on Mar. 25. Investigators believe the date was meant to be Mar. 26, which is Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, police had an increased presence at the school.

Officers said misinformation has been circulating about the incident on social media.

