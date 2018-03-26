Auto manufacturer announces expansion, 130 new jobs in Spartanburg Co.

Magna International announced Monday that it is expanding its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.

According to Governor Henry McMaster, the $8 million expansion is expected to create 130 new jobs.

Magna, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, employs approximately 1,450 people across four manufacturing locations in South Carolina.

Hiring is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 and interested applications should visit Magna's career page.

