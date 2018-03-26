Police: Tear gas used to detain man who barricaded self in home, - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Tear gas used to detain man who barricaded self in home, fired gun during negotiations

Posted: Updated:
Incident on Silas Street (Source: Newberry PD) Incident on Silas Street (Source: Newberry PD)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry Police Department said a person who barricaded themselves in a home on Monday has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred on Silas Street. Officers said SLED agents, Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Newberry Fire and Newberry County EMS assisted in the incident.

According police, a man with mental health issues barricaded himself inside the home with a gun and fired one shot prior to law enforcement arrival. SLED's SWAT team began negotiations with the suspect by phone, during which time he fired numerous shots in the home.

Some nearby residents were asked to temporarily vacate their homes.

After a four-hour standoff, authorities used tear gas to take him into custody.

The suspect has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.