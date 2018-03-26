Police: Tear gas used to detain man who barricaded self in home, fired gun during negotiations

The Newberry Police Department said a person who barricaded themselves in a home on Monday has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred on Silas Street. Officers said SLED agents, Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Newberry Fire and Newberry County EMS assisted in the incident.

According police, a man with mental health issues barricaded himself inside the home with a gun and fired one shot prior to law enforcement arrival. SLED's SWAT team began negotiations with the suspect by phone, during which time he fired numerous shots in the home.

Some nearby residents were asked to temporarily vacate their homes.

After a four-hour standoff, authorities used tear gas to take him into custody.

The suspect has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

