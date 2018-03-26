SLED assists in arrest of person barricaded in Newberry Co. home - FOX Carolina 21

SLED assists in arrest of person barricaded in Newberry Co. home

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a person who barricaded themselves in a home on Monday has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred on Silas Street. Deputies said SLED agents and Newberry City Police assisted in the incident.

Newberry County EMS also responded to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

