SLED assists in arrest of person barricaded in Newberry Co. home

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a person who barricaded themselves in a home on Monday has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred on Silas Street. Deputies said SLED agents and Newberry City Police assisted in the incident.

Newberry County EMS also responded to the scene.

