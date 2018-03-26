Two bomb threats made against Jackson County Public Schools

Jackson County Schools said two schools faced threats on Monday.

According to the district, a bomb threat was made in the morning against Cullowhee Valley and students were relocated for pick-up at the Rec Center at 9:15 a.m.

During relocation, the district said a note was found referring to a gun in the school and as a result, students were ordered to shelter in place until released by authorities.

A bomb threat was also made against the School of Alternatives, prompting students to be relocated to Scotts Creek School. Pick-up and bus departure times will remain normal.

