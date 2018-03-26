Athletic trainer recognized for saving a runner's life

Athletic trainers from Bon Secours St. Francis Health System can be seen staffing community events all year around ready to provide life-saving care to people in emergency situations. One of those trainers saved a life last month and hospital officials say his story is a great example of why more people should consider getting CPR and AED certified.

Ryan Sanders used CPR and two shocks from an Automated External Defibrillator to save the life of 57-year old-Andy Martin who finished the Green Valley 8K race at Furman University in February and then collapsed after the awards ceremony, suffering a heart attack.

Sanders said, “I urge everyone to get certified because you can really change somebody’s life. Andy was a healthy individual and I’m going to have a meal with him next week. His family and children reached out to me saying they’re so grateful to have their dad to call.”

March is Athletic Trainer Awareness month.

