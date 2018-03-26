Troopers: Driver flees scene after killing Upstate woman crossing FL highway

The Florida Highway Patrol said an Upstate woman was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Beach Boulevard near Discovery Way in Jacksonville, Florida around 12:34 a.m.

Troopers said 68-year-old Dolores Gunby of Pauline, South Carolina was struck and killed while trying to cross the road. Another pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

After the collision, troopers said the suspect driver fled the scene traveling westbound on U.S. 90.

"She was a loving, caring grandma and mom. She will be greatly missed," said the victim's daughter, Cheryl Villatoro. "People are so senseless to not stop and help someone they hit... that is a monster in human person."

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2016-18 Honda Civic. It may have moderate damage to the right front, including a missing or damaged right headlight.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators with Florida Highway Patrol.

