DA: Man charged with murder in death of Hendersonville teen after head-on collision in 2016

A man was found guilty on Monday for fatally injuring a Hendersonville teen during a head-on collision in 2016.

Troopers responded to the scene on December 23, 2016 along Kanuga Road in Hendersonville. Investigations revealed, the teen and a passenger were hit head on by a driver in a pickup truck, later identified as 37-year-old Matthew Schmieder.

Troopers said Schmieder was attempting to pass several cars in a no passing zone and was trying to pull back in to the lane but did not have enough distance when the crash occurred.

The teen, 17-year-old Derek Miller, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision on scene.

A jury found Schmieder guilty in the death of the teen, but their decision was appealed. On Monday, Schmieder was charged with second degree murder. He was sentenced to 16.75 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 13 years.

Per the district attorney, Derek Miller's family was pleased with the outcome.

