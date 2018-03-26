Sheriff's Office: 2 arrested as deputy recovers from accidentally shooting hand during pit bull attack in Transylvania Co.

All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
Police said a man has been shot at a stop sign in Ninety Six.More >
Police said a man has been shot at a stop sign in Ninety Six.More >
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
Authorities say a Florida man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel where he sexually abused her.More >
Authorities say a Florida man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel where he sexually abused her.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured two people, said officials with SC Highway Patrol.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured two people, said officials with SC Highway Patrol.More >
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >
The skeletal remains of a 10-year-old Arizona boy who vanished nearly 2 years ago were found in a desolate field a few miles away from his home.More >
The skeletal remains of a 10-year-old Arizona boy who vanished nearly 2 years ago were found in a desolate field a few miles away from his home.More >
Greenville police said Friday that two people had been arrested on multiple charges ranging from identity theft to larceny that stemmed from mail theft and tampering.More >
Greenville police said Friday that two people had been arrested on multiple charges ranging from identity theft to larceny that stemmed from mail theft and tampering.More >
Easter photos, past and present. (3/30/18)More >
Easter photos, past and present. (3/30/18)More >
People in Forest City gathered together to carry the old rugged cross through town Friday morning to honor Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday.More >
People in Forest City gathered together to carry the old rugged cross through town Friday morning to honor Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >