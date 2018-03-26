Sheriff's Office: 2 arrested as deputy recovers from accidentally shooting hand during pit bull attack in Transylvania Co.

Per the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was injured after being attacked by a pit bull and accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call shortly before 5 p.m. on East Fork Road.

Shortly after the first deputy arrived, a pit bull attacked him, officials say. The deputy then tried to push the dog using his left hand in a defensive maneuver, but it did not work. The deputy was then forced to shoot the dog with his service weapon, per the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand during the process.

The pit bull was killed as a result of the shooting, deputies confirmed.

The Sheriff's Office identified the deputy involved as Deputy Josh Garren, and said he is recovering and doing well following the attack and shooting. Deputies thanked the community for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes to Garren.

Deputies said Heather Marie and Lonnie Henderson were arrested for a dangerous dog attacking a person. Deputy Garren had surgery Friday and continues to recover at this time.

