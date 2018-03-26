Sheriff's Office: Deputy injured after accidentally shooting hand during pit bull attack in Transylvania Co.

Per the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was injured after being attacked by a pit bull and accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call shortly before 5 p.m. on East Fork Road.

Shortly after the first deputy arrived, a pit bull attacked him, officials say. The deputy then tried to push the dog using his left hand in a defensive maneuver, but it did not work. The deputy was then forced to shoot the dog with his service weapon, per the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand during the process.

The pit bull was killed as a result of the shooting, deputies confirmed.

The incident is under investigation.

