Sheriff's Office: Deputy injured after accidentally shooting hand during pit bull attack in Transylvania Co.

A recent study by Insurify has ranked South Carolina number one in the nation for having the highest average GPA, nationwide.More >
Greenville County Deputies say one person is dead and another is recovering after an early morning shooting on Sunday.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
To hear the National Rifle Association tell it, Saturday's March for Our Lives was orchestrated by billionaires and Hollywood to push an anti-gun agenda.More >
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to 2400 State Park Road Sunday night for the report of an armed robbery.More >
The Greenville Branch of the NAACP has released a statement on the March 19 fatal shooting of a man the Greenville County sheriff said charged at deputies with a knife, saying the “deputy-involved shooting is evidence of the need for a greater level of communication between local law enforcement agencies and families in our communities.” TMore >
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have signed warrants for two suspects after multiple vehicles were broken into at fire departments across the area.More >
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
People gather as the marches begin to take place in the Upstate and WNC.More >
