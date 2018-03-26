For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Rambo! He is a very sweet dog who needs a second chance at a good home. Renee Hammett with Critter Connection tells us his story:

Hi! My name is Rambo. I am a 4-5 yr old male ChiX (possibly some Rat Terrier) and although I am a little chunky at the moment - I am trying really hard to get my body ready for SUMMER.

My senior owner passed away recently and that left me and my housemates orphaned. I am a sweet guy - just a little timid as I get used to my new living situation - but I have made great strides so far.

I am neutered, micro-chipped and will be visiting the vet soon to get my vaccines UTD and heartworm preventative.

I would love to find a fur-ever home with someone that would love to cuddle with me. To adopt Rambo, simply contact Critter Connection by email critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com