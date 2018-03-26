Police respond to double shooting at Harold's Restaurant in Gaffney, per officials

Cherokee County officials confirm officers are on scene at Harold's Restaurant in Gaffney where two gunshot victims were located.

Gaffney Police received the call at 7:45 p.m. Fire crews also responded to the scene.

Per the fire chief, two individuals were shot. They were both taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

The restaurant is located on N Limestone Street.

No further details were released.

