Police: Gaffney restaurant burglarized hours after owner shot

The Gaffney Police Department said just hours after authorities responded to gunshot victims at at Harold's Restaurant, the restaurant was burglarized.

Gaffney officers received the call regarding two individuals with gunshot wounds at the restaurant on N. Limestone Street 7:45 p.m.

The two individuals who were shot were transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where they underwent surgery.

One of the victims is owner of Harold's Restaurant.

The chief said a suspect was taken into custody. He was identified as Eddie Jerome Motts, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police said a male suspect broke into the back of Harold's Restaurant and stole beer. Officers said they do not believe the burglary is connected to the shooting.

