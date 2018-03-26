Deputies: Man arrested after threatening to 'blow up' Buncombe Co. courthouse if not given money

A western North Carolina man is behind bars after deputies say he threatened to "blow up" the Buncombe County courthouse if he did not receive a specified amount of money.

Per deputies, various government agencies in Buncombe County received the threatening calls from the man on Monday.

Buncombe County investigators were able to identify the caller and his current location.

They then executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect, Lowell James Williams Jr. He was arrested without incident and subsequently charged with three counts of extortion and five counts of making a false comb report to a public building.

Williams is currently behind bars at the Buncombe County Detention Facility. He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Investigators say they didn't locate any evidence related to bombs or bomb-making material.

