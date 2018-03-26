Sheriff: Shots fired at deputies during standoff in Rutherford C - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Shots fired at deputies during standoff in Rutherford Co.

The Rutherford County sheriff confirms shots were fired at deputies during a standoff with a barricaded suspect Monday evening.

Officials say, the original call came in at 6:45 p.m. as a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of Cliffside Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene they began taking fire from an individual inside the home, the sheriff said. Two deputy vehicles were shot, he said. No deputies were shot.

Only one person is inside the house who has been shooting at deputies, the sheriff confirms.

Negotiators are on scene talking with the individual.

The roadway is currently blocked off at Boiling Springs and Hwy 221.

