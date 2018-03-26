Sheriff: Suspect on life support after shooting self during Rutherford Co. standoff

The Rutherford County sheriff said the suspect in a standoff shot himself after firing shots at deputies Monday night.

Sheriff Chris Francis said the original call came in at 6:45 p.m. as a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of Cliffside Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene, Francis said they began immediately taking fire from an individual inside the home, Francis said. Two deputy vehicles were shot, he said. No deputies were hurt.

Only one person was inside the house, the sheriff confirmed. Negotiators and the SERT (Sheriff's Emergency Response Team) unit were called to the scene and a standoff continued for several hours.

A negotiator was on the phone when the suspect when deputies heard one last gunshot early Tuesday morning and feared it may have been self-inflicted, Francis said. The deputies then made entry into the house and confirmed that the suspect had shot himself in the head. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Shelby and then airlifted to Charlotte.

Francis said the man is on life support.

Francis said a friend of the suspect made the initial call to deputies due to fear that the suspect would harm himself.

MORE NEWS: Chief: Suspect in custody after Harold's Restaurant owner, one other shot in Gaffney

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.