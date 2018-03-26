Deputies: Man arrested on murder warrant in connection with 2014 disappearance of Spartanburg woman

The man who deputies said was a person of interest in the 2014 disappearance of a Spartanburg woman is in custody on a murder warrant, per deputies.

Deputies confirm, Jerald Jermaine Howard, 36, was arrested on Monday for a warrant issued by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office for murder. The warrant stems from an investigation worked jointly with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Per deputies, Howard was connected with the disappearance of missing Spartanburg woman Nicole Goodlett.

Goodlett, 28, was first reported missing in March 2014. Later that year, investigators announced they thought she was the victim of foul play. In 2015, deputies say they discovered her skull behind a Berkeley County elementary school.

Investigators named Howard as a suspect in Goodlett's disappearance. Deputies said he was asked to appear for an interview in 2016 at the Sheriff's Office but he skipped it and deputies were searching for him.

Four years after Goodlett's disappearance, deputies said they located Howard and arrested him in connection with her death.

Officials say they located Howard driving a pickup truck on Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek on Monday. He was taken into custody without issue and booked into the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

Howard will attend a bond hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

