Simpsonville restaurant goes above and beyond to make 6yo boy with autism feel at home

Sweet kisses, scrunched nose laughs and of course treats. Those are all things you can find at table number five.

"It's really a load off our mind because we know we can come here and we know where we're going to sit,” said Gordon Stallard. “We know where we are going to eat and it's going to be a relaxing night for our family."

Tequila's Mexican Restaurant, it's a place where six-year-old Bo and four-year-old Gracie can be themselves. The Stallard's said it may be a small thing to other families, but having that time is something they've learned not to take for granted.

"It's a really simple gesture that probably doesn't mean much to any other family, but when you have a child with autism little things mean a lot,” said Mandy Stallard. “We did not go out to restaurants for years because he just could not handle it and so to finally have a place where we can go because he likes it, because he can eat something as soon as we sit down. It just, it just really means the world to us."

The family said Tequila’s is their usual spot on a Friday night, but a few weeks ago they came in and their usual booth was taken.

"We had to leave, Bo didn't want to sit anywhere else so we left," Gordon said.

At first the wait staff was confused, but they quickly realized a little “reserved” sign could go a long way.

"This past Friday we came in and they were ready for us, had this reserved,” Gordon said. “Chips and salsa were ready to go."

My autistic son wants (has) to sit at same table in restaurants. A few weeks back we had to leave our favorite Mexican restaurant because our table was occupied. This is what we had last night ???? pic.twitter.com/rsSaET1gUa — Gordon Stallard (@CoachGStallard) March 24, 2018

Bo could munch and sit where he could see the entire restaurant, making special moments possible.

"He chose this booth and it's his booth and that's just the way it is," laughed Mandy.

It's a place where he can sit back and enjoy his cheese quesadilla and his orange soda, but after taking a quick break to run around outside, Bo was ready for dessert. Mess or not, the treat is his favorite part about coming to the restaurant.

"Autism isn't something that you can see someone and automatically know that they have,” Mandy said. “So as a parent, it's sometimes hard because people see him and think 'That kid is just running around and being bad.' But a lot of things that he does he can't control, so I want other to know to always kind of show people grace."

