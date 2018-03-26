Simpsonville restaurant goes above and beyond to make 6yo boy with autism feel at home

The Rutherford County sheriff confirms shots were fired at deputies during a standoff with a barricaded suspect Monday evening.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbor's target practice in rural Michigan.More >
The man who deputies said was a person of interest in the 2014 disappearance of a Spartanburg woman is in custody on a murder warrant, per deputies.More >
Cherokee County officials confirm officers are on scene at Harold's Restaurant in Gaffney where two gunshot victims were located.More >
Greenville County Deputies say one person is dead and another is recovering after an early morning shooting on Sunday.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >
Matt Reid shared these photos of Cosplayers on the catwalk during the annual SC Comicon convention in Greenville, SC.More >
The Five Forks library celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.More >
From the top creators in comics and celebrity guests, to games, toys and collectibles, and cosplayers - there was plenty to enjoy at the SC Comicon in Greenville this year.
The 2018 Miss Amazing Pageant was held at Southside High School. The pageant was open to women with disabilities, ages 5-100.More >
People gather as the marches begin to take place in the Upstate and WNC.More >
