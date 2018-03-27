Troopers: Ware Shoals man killed when pickup crashes near Pendle - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Ware Shoals man killed when pickup crashes near Pendleton

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a man has died after his pickup truck ran off the road and crashed into trees in  Anderson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. as the victim was traveling east in a 1999 Ford pickup on Liberty Highway, about three miles south of Pendleton.

The 49-year-old victim died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.

No one else was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

MORE NEWS - Simpsonville restaurant goes above and beyond to make 6yo boy with autism feel at home

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.