Coroner identifies Ware Shoals man killed when pickup crashed near Pendleton

Troopers said a man has died after his pickup truck ran off the road and crashed into trees in Anderson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. as the victim was traveling east in a 1999 Ford pickup on Liberty Highway, about three miles south of Pendleton.

The 49-year-old victim died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The victim was identified as Gerald Douglas Williamson.

No one else was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

