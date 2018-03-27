Firefighters investigating fire outside Greenville strip club

The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a small fire that broke out on the outside of Lust gentlemen’s club Tuesday morning.

Fire Inspector Tito Dendy said he was called to the club on Transit Drive around 7 a.m.

Dendy said he was investigating what caused a small fire on the outside of the building.

The fire did not cause any damage to the building’s interior.

No other details were immediately available.

