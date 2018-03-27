Firefighters investigating fire outside Greenville strip club - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters investigating fire outside Greenville strip club

Posted: Updated:
Fire investigators at Lust on Transit Drive (FOX Carolina/ March 27, 2018) Fire investigators at Lust on Transit Drive (FOX Carolina/ March 27, 2018)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

 The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a small fire that broke out on the outside of Lust gentlemen’s club Tuesday morning.

Fire Inspector Tito Dendy said he was called to the club on Transit Drive around 7 a.m.

Dendy said he was investigating what caused a small fire on the outside of the building.

The fire did not cause any damage to the building’s interior.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Suspect in Rutherford Co. standoff shot himself after firing at deputies

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.