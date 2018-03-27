Fire at scrap yard sends huge plume of black smoke into sky over - FOX Carolina 21

Fire at scrap yard sends huge plume of black smoke into sky over Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Photo from Mary Ann Schuler Photo from Mary Ann Schuler
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters with the Parker Fire Department were called to battle a large fire at a scrap yard Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the fire was at Adam’s Recycling on Old Easley Highway.

Viewers sent photos and video of flames and large plumes of black smoke rising from the scrap yard.

FOX Carolina has a crew on the way.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

