Police in NC searching for missing Fort Bragg soldier

Fayetteville police said they are searching for a Fort Bragg soldier who was reported missing.

Police said Carl Seeman was reported missing Sunday evening.

His car and his cell phone were found at a Walmart store later that night but Seeman has not been located.

As of Tuesday, police said there was no evidence of anything suspicious or that Seeman was in any danger.

Sgt. Shawn Strepay said investigators were still trying to put together a timeline of events leading up to the disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at (910) 433-1529.

