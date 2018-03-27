Deputies: NC Kidnapping suspect arrested in Union County

Union County deputies said an accused kidnapper out of Richmond County, NC was arrested in Union on March 24.

Deputies said Cedric Bell, 30, of Rockingham, NC is wanted out of Richmond County on kidnapping first degree and parole violation.

Union County deputies charged Bell with fugitive from justice and he will be held at the Union County jail until he is extradited to North Carolina.

