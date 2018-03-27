Asheville police search for missing man

The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing man.

Police said Joseph Moon was reported missing on Monday. His last known whereabouts was the at Department of Motor Vehicles on Smokey Park Highway in Asheville on October 27, 2016.

Moon is 60 years old, six-feet-tall, and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He occasionally wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

