Cloudy and cold conditions move out soon

A big change is coming to our forecast for Wednesday! We'll go from a winter-feel outside to undeniable spring. Our next chance for widespread rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning.

Expect cloudy and patchy fog to linger into tonight with lows in the 40s, Wednesday will bring a slow clearing, with the clouds holding through the morning, but sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, and that is close to normal for this time of year.

Thursday will follow suit with mild weather and some sun mixed with clouds. Rain will push in Thursday evening and linger into Friday morning. Expect mostly light to moderate rain with a fairly low t-storm threat. However, a rumble of thunder is possible.

Skies clear Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s and low 70s. We'll carry the pleasant temps into Easter weekend, with abundant sunshine. Easter morning will be chilly in the 40s for early morning services, but the afternoon egg hunts should be comfortable!

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.