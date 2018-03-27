Spring-like warmth is BACK

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

A big change is coming to our forecast today! We'll go from a winter-feel outside to undeniable spring. Our next chance for widespread rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning.

This morning starts cloudy and cool with temperatures the 40s, but some clearing is expected toward afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 60s to low and mid 70s!

Thursday will follow suit with mild weather and some sun mixed with clouds. Rain will push in during the evening and linger into early Friday morning. Expect mostly light to moderate rain with a fairly low t-storm threat - rain totals should remain generally around one half inch.

The sky clears Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s and low 70s. We'll carry the pleasant temps into Easter weekend with abundant sunshine. Easter morning will be chilly in the 40s for early morning services, but the afternoon egg hunts should be comfortable!

Next week brings a few rain chances Monday and Tuesday, but at this point no washouts are expected either day.

