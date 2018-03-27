Car catches fire after traffic stop, crash in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies are investigating a crash after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies said the traffic stop was initiated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and resulted in a collision.

Witnesses said a vehicle was engulfed in flames on South Piedmont Highway near Monticello Drive.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Officials: 6 arrested after deputy assaulted, SWAT standoff near Simpsonville

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.