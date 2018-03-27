Car catches fire after traffic stop, crash in Greenville County - FOX Carolina 21

Car catches fire after traffic stop, crash in Greenville County

Car involved in crash (Source: iWitness)
Car involved in crash (Mar. 27, 2018/FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies are investigating a crash after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies said the traffic stop was initiated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and resulted in a collision.

Witnesses said a vehicle was engulfed in flames on South Piedmont Highway near Monticello Drive.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

