Clemson AD says women's basketball coach to be replaced due to 'on-court results'

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson Athletics announced on Tuesday that after five seasons as the women's head basketball coach, Audra Smith will not be retained.

In the 2017-18 season, the Tigers team posted a 11-19 overall record and a 1-15 in the ACC.

“We appreciate everything that Coach Smith and her staff have done for our women's basketball program and for our student-athletes, but the on-court results made this decision necessary,” said director of athletics Dan Radakovich. "We have high expectations for all our athletic programs and we need a new direction and fresh perspective in women's basketball.  We wish Audra all the best moving forward as we begin a national search for our new head coach."

