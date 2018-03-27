Upstate organizations collect Easter baskets for veterans

As he helped put the finishing touches on Easter baskets to deliver to disabled veterans in the Upstate Tuesday morning, Kindred Hospice volunteer and retired Army veteran, James Ault, said it's overwhelming to see how the community responded.

"Words can't describe the joy that you feel when you see things like this for our veterans. It's an experience that kind of leaves you speechless," said Ault.

Kindred Hospice joined Visiting Angels Homecare of Spartanburg and The Daughters of the American Revolution for a project called "Easter Basket for Vets." The organizations placed baskets filled with eggs throughout the Spartanburg community at restaurants, businesses and even the airport.



"Inside the egg was a piece of paper that just stated a vet's name asking people would you purchase an Easter basket, fill it with hygiene products, nonperishable food, blankets, socks, just anything fun to give to these vets at Easter time," said Melanie Alverson, Manager Volunteer Services of Kindred Hospice.

The goal was to fill 40 baskets.

"To have over 150 collected has been overwhelming and we're just so thankful for the community to have done this for these veterans," said Jeanette Maxey, owner of Visiting Angels of Spartanburg.

The baskets will go to four different facilities where disabled veterans live.

"They'll be elated, just the smiles on their face that people will be coming in and thinking of them," said Ault.

It will also remind them, they're the reason projects like this one, even exist.

"A lot of their family has already passed on and so this is a good way for us to reach out to them, love on them and thank them for the service that they've done for us, for our freedom," said Alverson.

The baskets will go out for delivery on Wednesday and Friday. Any extras, the organizations plan to send to local Veterans Associations.

Maxey said this is the first year they're doing the project, which Visiting Angels locations all over the nation do yearly. She said she hopes to make it annual tradition.

