Coroner: Authorities investigating death at home of Union Co. employee

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.

SLED agents were seen outside a home on Glendale Road. A SLED spokesperson said they were requested by Union County authorities to assist in the shooting investigation.

The Union County Coroner's Office confirmed the death occurred at the home of a Union County employee.

Union Public Safety also assisting in the investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

