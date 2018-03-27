Coroner: Authorities investigating death at home of Union Co. em - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Authorities investigating death at home of Union Co. employee

Posted: Updated:
SLED investigating shooting in Union County (Mar. 27, 2018/FOX Carolina) SLED investigating shooting in Union County (Mar. 27, 2018/FOX Carolina)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.

SLED agents were seen outside a home on Glendale Road. A SLED spokesperson said they were requested by Union County authorities to assist in the shooting investigation.

The Union County Coroner's Office confirmed the death occurred at the home of a Union County employee.

Union Public Safety also assisting in the investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Suspect on life support after shooting self during Rutherford Co. standoff

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.