Coroner identifies Union Co. employee whose death is under investigation by SLED

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.

SLED agents were seen outside a home on Glendale Road. A SLED spokesperson said they were requested by Union County authorities to assist in a shooting investigation.

The Union County Coroner's Office confirmed the death occurred at the home of a Union County employee.

The coroner identified the deceased as Kimberly Riddle Bailey of Glendale Road. The coroner said all other information will have to be released by SLED.

Officials confirmed Bailey worked for the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Union Public Safety also assisting in the investigation.

