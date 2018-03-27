SLED investigating shooting in Union County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a shooting is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.

SLED agents were seen outside a home on Glendale Road. A SLED spokesperson said they were requested by Union County authorities to assist in the investigation.

The Union police chief said SLED was called to investigate because an occupant of the residence is a retired employee of Union Public Safety.

Details are limited at this time.

